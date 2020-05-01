NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NEE stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.