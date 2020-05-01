BT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.54. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

