Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,155.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.32.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.