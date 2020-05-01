Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

