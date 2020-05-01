Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $271.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.