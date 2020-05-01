Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

