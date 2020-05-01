Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,411.64.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
