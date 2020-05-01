Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,411.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

