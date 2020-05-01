Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,155.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.32.

BA stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

