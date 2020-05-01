Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 252,846 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 92.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,846 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

