CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 51.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 5,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,184.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.05. The company has a market cap of $922.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

