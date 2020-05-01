Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 3,957 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $912.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

