Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

