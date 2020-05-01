Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

