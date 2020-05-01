Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,098 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

