Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

