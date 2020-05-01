D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 484 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

