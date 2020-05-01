Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.