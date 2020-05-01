CX Institutional Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

