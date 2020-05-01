Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $115,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after acquiring an additional 975,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after acquiring an additional 698,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,109,000 after purchasing an additional 638,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.35.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

