CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 16,655 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $117.87 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

