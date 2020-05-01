Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $2.27 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

HD stock opened at $219.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day moving average is $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

