Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $341.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

