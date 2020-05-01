Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

