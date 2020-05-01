Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $75,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

