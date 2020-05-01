Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 829.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.