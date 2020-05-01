Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,862 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 730.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Cfra lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.