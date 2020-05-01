D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

