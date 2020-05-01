Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131,069 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 25.3% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

