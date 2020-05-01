Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $274.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.31.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

