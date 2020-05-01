Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 86,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 202,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.