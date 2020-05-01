Cognios Capital LLC Has $803,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

