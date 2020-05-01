Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.96. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc.
Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in VF Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in VF Corp
Aon PLC Holdings Lifted by Chesapeake Wealth Management
Aon PLC Holdings Lifted by Chesapeake Wealth Management
CX Institutional Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc
CX Institutional Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report