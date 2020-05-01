Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.28.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.