Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,191 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

NYSE VFC opened at $58.10 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.