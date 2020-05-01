Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lifted by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AON by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in AON by 15,389.8% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after purchasing an additional 617,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $172.67 on Friday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.