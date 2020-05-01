CX Institutional Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,368.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

