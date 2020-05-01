Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

