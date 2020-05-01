BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 94,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

