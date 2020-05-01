Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,907 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

