Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

