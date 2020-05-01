Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

