D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

