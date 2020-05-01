Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average is $301.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

