Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

