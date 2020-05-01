Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,498.94.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.