Cwm LLC Purchases 65,112 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

