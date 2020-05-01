PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 236,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 244,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $424,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

