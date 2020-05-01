Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

NYSE:HD opened at $219.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

