Conning Inc. Sells 291 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Conning Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $292.47 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

