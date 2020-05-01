Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

